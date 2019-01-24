Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday postponed his rally in Mianwali in the aftermath of Sahiwal tragedy.

The rally scheduled previously on January 27 will now be held in February. The new date will be ascertained by the government later.

Party leadership and assembly members have been informed of the decision. The Prime Minister will only attend the convocation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on January 27.

Earlier, the premier had directed to put forward suggestions for the reforms in Punjab police department in the wake of the Sahiwal incident. Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report declaring Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) responsible for the mishap has been presented to the premier.

The report also stated that several officials including department’s head have been changed.

On the other hand, Lahore High Court (LHC) on has summoned Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head in Sahiwal incident case on January 28.

On January 19, CTD officials killed four people, including a couple and their teenage daughter in an alleged “encounter” in Sahiwal, triggering a national outcry that prompted the government to take the security officials into custody and order an investigation into the incident.

The officials claimed that the ‘terrorists’ were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO). Three other terrorists including Shahid Jabar and Abdul Rahman managed to flee during the chase near the toll plaza of Sahiwal.

They also claimed of confiscating explosives and weapons from the car adding that officers were investigating into the matter as part of the operation in Faisalabad on January 16.

Contrarily, an eye witness has told the media that the deceased were neither equipped with any weapon nor resisted officers whereas three children were also present in the car.

The eyewitnesses further said that the children while speaking to them at a nearby petrol station claimed that the “police have killed their parents”.

“Following the firing incident, the police left the children at the petrol station where they spoke to us. A few minutes later, however, CTD officials returned and took the children with them to an undisclosed location,” the eyewitnesses added.