ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the Pakistan Television (PTV) to promote the national identity and heritage besides formulating a business plan for financial and administrative reformation of the organisation.

Chairing a meeting on the reforms in PTV, he said that the masses could not be made to bear the brunt of financial irregularities in the State-run television, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain, Special Assistants to PM Naeemul Haq, Iftikhar Durrani, Nadeem Afzal Gondal, PTV Managing Director Arshad Khan, Federal Secretary and senior officers of the Information Ministry.

Briefing the Prime Minister on the administrative and financial matters of the organisation, Arshad Khan said that besides administrative and financial problems, the organisation was faced with other numerous issues including capacity, production and quality of the content.

He said that owing to irregularities in the past, the organisation owed Rs 5.8 billion besides having the payables worth Rs 14 billion under the head of pensions. Another Rs 1.2 billion were also required to upgrade the network, he added.

The Prime Minister said being a national institution, the PTV had played a key role to highlight the national identity but unfortunately, it had been used for political motives in the past.

He also directed the PTV administration to immediately formulate a well-coordinated business plan to ensure financial stability and cope with the deficit. On this occasion, the PTV Managing Director also presented a cheque worth Rs 8 million to the Prime Minister on behalf of employees to contribute to Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund.