ZAFARWAL-The police claimed to have busted a six members gang of robbers and recovered booty and firearms from their possession. The accused were active in Narowal and Zafarwal areas and had been involved in a number of robberies.

Zafarwal DSP Sabir Hussain Chattha, following directives of the Narowal DPO, formed a team led by Zafarwal Police SHO Nasir Pannu and comprised of In-charge Tapialla Police-Post Muhammad Hanif.

The team worked hard and succeeding in busting the Kali robbers gang. The arrested accused included ringleader Aqib alias Kali, Tanzeel Ali, Babir Ali, Bilawal, Imran and Faryad.

The police claimed that the accused were in 27 different cases of theft and robbery.

The police recovered four pistols and dagger, cash amounting to Rs100,000 and two motorbikes from their possession.

Talking to media SHO Nasir Pannu claimed that the gangsters are being interrogated to extort more information from them.