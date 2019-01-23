Share:

Recently, gas prices have been on a rise all across the country In Turbat, the price has jumped from Rs 70 to 150 per kilo. Such a wide gap between the gas prices has compelled some poor families to use wood to cook, which is having an adverse effect on the environment. Electric heaters are the only alternative for gas heaters in the extreme cold conditions in the country. Unfortunately, there has also been a hike in electricity prices under the newly elected government. Moreover, the price of cooking oil has increase from 10 to 15 pc, adding on to the existing problems. The citizens of the country are unable to afford basic amenities such as these on their already low salaries. In such circumstances, how can we expect Pakistan to prosper? The government needs to take an immediate action to solve the issues concerning poorer communities in Pakistan.

AM BALOCH,

Singanisar, January 13.