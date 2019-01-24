Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab government has fulfilled the promise of providing justice with regard to Sahiwal tragedy.

A handout Wednesday cited the CM as saying: “The announcement of initiating action against the responsible persons within 72 hours has been fulfilled.”

He continued: There is no room for the violators of law in the new Pakistan. Punjab government is committed to its promise of providing justice; responsible persons have been identified in the light of initial JIT report and legal action has been initiated against them.”

He said supremacy of law is a promise of the government of PM Imran Khan

Also, Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters including promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Buzdar said, “In order to move the country forward, we all will have to work jointly as Pakistan will achieve its destination with collective efforts.

He said that PTI government is pursuing the policy of promoting inter-provincial harmony. It is sanguine that students of GB are studying in the educational institutions of Punjab, he added. “The people living in Gilgit-Baltistan are our brethren and their development and prosperity is very dear to us.” He assured his counterpart of providing help for bringing development to Gilgit-Baltistan.