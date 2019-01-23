Share:

LODHRAN-In Lodhran, 600-acre land will be attained for BZU campus; Family Hospital will start working soon, and Jahangir Khan Tareen will inaugurate it. Besides, work on an underpass will be started soon; and with the consultation of Provincial Minister for Housing sewerage problems in Lodhran will be solved. Moreover, Lodhran-Jalalpur Road will be widened and included in the CPEC project.

These views were expressed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Shafiq Araeen during an address to a ceremony held at Lodhran Press Club here the other day.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had gained an independent country for the Muslims of the subcontinent, adding that Quaid’s valour and enthusiastic leadership gathered Muslims on one platform. He said that for the development of the country all the political parties were required to work together.

He maintained that the government was working in health and education sectors so that educated and healthy society could flourish in the country, adding that Family Hospital would soon start its operations in Lodhran; and it would be inaugurated by Jahangir Khan Tareen and other local leadership of the PTI.

Mentioning development projects in Lodhran, he said that after consulting with Minister Petroleum Rs170 million would be spent in Lodhran for the provision of sui gas. He added that work on an underpass would begin soon.

In regard to establishing BZU campus in Lodhran, he said that for establishing the campus of BZU in Lodhran, 600-acre land would be purchased after consulting with Revenue Board and students of Lodhran will get quality education at their doorstep.

Responding to the questions of journalists, he said that work on Multan-Sukkar Motorway Road and Lodhran-Jalalpur Road would be carpeted and widened to make these roads part of CPEC project which would directly benefit the people of Lodhran.

On the occasion, PTI district leader Rana Arslan Khan said that the government was playing its role in the development of the country in the light of the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam. He said that Lodhran Press Club was playing its role to solve public problems by coordinating with all departments, adding that he was always ready for the development of Lodhran Press Club. The local PTI leadership congratulated the new office-bearers of Lodhran Press Club.

Earlier, Press Club President Rao Abid Mehmood, General Secretary Sheikh Tahiruddin, Electronic Media President Arfan Rehan, General Secretary Mian Zahoor and other officials presented flowers to the PTI leadership on their arrival at the press club.