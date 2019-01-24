Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Dr Mujtiba Piracha took notice of a report on public toilets that pointed out most of public toilets were dysfunctional.

He was presiding over a meeting that decided to hand over public toilets to the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore next week.

During meeting, officers briefed that 48 units of public toilets were located at eight points in city including Raiwind, Iqbal Town, Diyal Pull, Fateh Garh, Karim block, Lorry Adda, Fruits and Vegetables market and at Mian Mir area. AD Development Muhammad Amjad, ADC Finance Warda Shorish, ACG Anam Zaid, Deputy Secretary Local Government Rauf Ahmed, XEN Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Director MCL participated. According to Unicef, 41 million people in Pakistan lack access to adequate toilets that force them to defecate in public areas making it third largest country behind India and Indonesia where people don’t have access to public toilets.