Share:

LAHORE - An important meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Baksh at Committee Room of Punjab Assembly.

Industrialization, investment in information technology sector and issues related taxation were discussed in the meeting. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, Chairman Punjab Industrial State & Management Company, DG Punjab Information Technology Board and representatives of investment companies attended the meeting. While addressing the meeting, the Minister Industries has said that Punjab will be made real hub of social, economic and trade activities. Investment-friendly atmosphere has been created in Punjab and all possible facilities are being provided to the investors.

One-Window operation is also being started under this 26 departments of Punjab and 19 federal departments will work jointly under one umbrella for the facilitation of investors. He said that useful consultation has been done with the representatives of investment companies and future action plan will be evolved in the light of recommendations. Provincial Minister constituted sub-committee which will review the recommendations and proposals of the meeting for evolving action plan. He said that work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel park is being accelerated and strategy has been evolved for setting up of special economic zones and new industrial estates. He said that good governance can be promoted through information technology and investment will also boost. He said that state-of-the-art information technology park will be made in Punjab province. Problems faced by the industry can also be solved by promoting information technology sector.

Marketing of Pakistan can also be improved by digital marketing. Promotion of e-commerce is the need of the hour and we have to take steps in this regard, he concluded.