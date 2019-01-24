Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer and chief selector Iqbal Qasim has lambasted Sarfraz for using such an unethical language and urged Pakistan Cricket Baord (PCB) to take stern action against the captain.

Talking to The Nation, Qasim said: “Being a captain of the team, Sarfraz must not use such unethical language. We are already facing a lot of problems and with such wordings and that too by captain, who is supposed to lead the team from the front and responsible for safeguarding the image of the country, Pakistan’s reputation will further suffer. We will become a laughing stone and a punching bag for others, who will never waste such opportunity to unleash hell on us.”

He not only condemned Sarfraz’ words, but also, on behalf of entire Pakistan cricket comminute, apologised and is expecting that the PCB will take stern action against Sarfraz for using such bad remarks against the player of opponent team. “I not only expect tough action from the board, but also quite sure that PCB will reprimand Sarfraz in the best possible manner and impose a heavy fine on him. He should be warned that in case he does such thing again, he should face the severe punishment.”

The former cricketer said winning and losing is a part of the game. “Sometimes you lose matches, which you never think of losing, but it doesn’t mean that one start using objectionable and racist remarks. It is highly against the norms of cricket and ICC won’t let Sarfraz off the hook. But before the ICC takes any kind of action, I think the PCB must take things into their hands and issue the statement and action against the captain accordingly.

“I also recommend the PCB to carve out a written draft in this regard to avoid such things in future. Until and unless, a harsh action is taken against the culprits, such incidents might occur again and again,” Qasim concluded.