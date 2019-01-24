Share:

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam Univeristy (QAU) Vice Chancellor (VC) said on Wednesday that the university will provide maximum support to engage students in sports activities. VC Dr. Mohammad Ali Shah said this in a prize distribution ceremony of “Interdepartmental Tournaments” organized by the Directorate of Sports. Prizes were distributed among winners of the tournaments in different categories of sports including Badminton, Basketball, Cricket, Football, Tug of War, Volleyball, Chess, Snooker, Road Race, Table Tennis, Mountaineering, Hike and Walk.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor QAU attended the ceremony as chief guest. While addressing the audience he said that university would provide maximum support and facilitate the Directorate to engage students in positive activities. He urged the students to take part in extracurricular activities. “Youth engaged in sports always have profound and positive impact on the society. Participating in sports would help in your personal and professional development.

It would also develop self-confidence, discipline and leadership skills.” added the Vice Chancellor.

Earlier Deputy Director Sports, Muhammad Safdar briefed the audience about activities of the Doctorate and highlighted achievements of the students. The Vice Chancellor and faculty members distributed prizes among winning teams and players. A large number of students, faculty, staff and heads of the Departments attended the ceremony.