Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of Rotary International USA held a meeting with Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani at his office on Wednesday to review the efforts being made for the eradication of polio.

The commissioner, who is also the chairman of task force formed by the Sindh government to carry out coordinated efforts for the eradication of polio, briefed the delegation about the efforts being made jointly by the city administration, Health Department ,Emergency Operation Centre, with the support of the international partners including WHO.

The commissioner highlighted the target the government achieved to cover the missed children.

He said gradually the number of the missed children were reducing in the sensitive union councils where large number of children had been unable in the polio eradication campaign.

The delegation comprised of the past and present district governors of Rotary International, USA belonging to the different States of the USA were at the meeting. Those who among others attended meeting were Donna Bishop Peffley, Carol Elizabeth Arnn, Carl Treleaven, Lisa Robertori Hollier, Randolph Harrison Iickey, Feroza Aziz, Jamshed Zahidi,Shafi Parekh, Munir Khan and Asher Ali.

The delegation expressed great satisfaction for the efforts the government making for the eradication of Polio . They were of the view that the setting up of task force for the better result to administer the polio drops in the sensitive union councils in the city which have been a challenge for the government.

They said that the in other cities should follow such strategy to get the missed children covered in the campaign. The delegation also praised the strategy adopted to reach the missed children and special desks have been set up at the bus stops, railway stations and airports for those children travelling to other cities and parts of the country.

The delegation also attended the inauguration ceremony for the seven day polio eradication campaign inaugurated by the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday During the campaign in two days the delegation have paid visits to the different parts of the city to inspect the working of the polio teams in the field. During this inspection by the visiting team interviewed the polio workers and officials engaged in the campaign.

The data collection system and monitoring system was also observed by them.