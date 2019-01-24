Share:

Kubinka - Russia on Wednesday unveiled a missile system that Washington claims is in violation of a key arms control treaty, in a last-minute bid to counter US criticism and save the Soviet-era agreement.

President Donald Trump has threatened to walk away from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF), with Washington claiming that Russia’s 9M729 ground-based missile system violates the deal.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the system contravenes the treaty and, to prove its point, on Wednesday showed off the missile at Patriot Park, a sprawling theme park near the town of Kubinka just outside Moscow. Standing next to the system, a Russian defence ministry official detailed the missile’s features to assembled foreign media and foreign military officials. Russian defence and foreign ministry officials insisted the range of the missile system was allowed under the agreement.

Mikhail Matveevsky, Russia’s chief of artillery and missile troops, said its maximum range is 480 kilometres (300 miles), while he said the INF treaty only bans missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (310 to 3,400 miles). “Russia was in compliance and continues to be in strict compliance with the stipulations of the treaty and does not allow any violations,” he said.

Matveevsky said Moscow was presenting the information in the interests of “voluntary transparency”. Washington has said it would not be satisfied with Moscow’s offer of a “static display” of the missiles, because they would not show whether they breach the treaty.