SEOUL - South Korea plans to conduct an artificial rain experiment in the Yellow Sea later this week to analyze its effect on reducing fine dust pollution, government officials said Wednesday.

The rare experiment is to be carried out by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) in the sea between the Korean Peninsula and China on Friday, according to the officials informed of the plan.

South Korea had previously conducted the artificial rain experiment in inland areas but with little success. It will mark the first time that such an experiment occurs in the Yellow Sea.

The government expects the planned experiment, if successful, will be able to help reduce the density of fine dust particles blowing toward Korea from China.

“The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has recently instructed the KMA and the Ministry of Environment to consider conducting an artificial rain experiment. It is scheduled for Friday, but the date can change depending on weather conditions,” a government official said.

At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in expressed concern about rising fine dust pollution and called for various countermeasures, including artificial precipitation and installation of dust collectors.

The KMA is considering having an airplane disperse silver iodide or calcium chloride into the clouds. Both substances are known to increase precipitation by collecting water vapor.