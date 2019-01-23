Share:

This refers to the letter published on January 4th, 2019 regarding water issue in North Karachi. I agree with the writer Mr. Naveed Ahmed but with some addition, that the residents of sector-8 have been experiencing scarcity of water for the last several months and now-a-days valve men supply water to the residents of sector-8 once in 15 days. Residents of sector-8 have never experienced such scarcity of water ever before and used to get water thrice in a week but the situation has changed drastically. After every 15 days water is supplied to resident of sector-8 which remained open for back to back 3-4 days. As a result, water is wasted because underground water tanks fill in a day while water is kept coming for 3-4 days.

An application was written to concerned Executive engineer of KW&SB with a copy to Chairman water Board and Commission but situation has not yet improved. Supply of water could easily be managed if they supply water twice in a week instead of supplying water for continuous 3-4 days after every 15 days. Wasting water in such scarcity is not affordable in any condition. Concerned authority should look into this matter and resolve at earliest.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, January 9.