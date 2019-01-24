Share:

The news comes just weeks after Alex Salmond won a legal battle against the Scottish government over alleged sexual harassment.

Scottish police have confirmed that former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been arrested and charged in a sexual harassment probe.

The former minister will reportedly appear in court later today.

The news comes less than a month after the former first minister won a crucial legal battle against the devolved government in Scotland. On 8 January, the Court of Session in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh ruled that Scottish government ministers should pay the costs incurred.

According to the Scottish government, two complaints were officially made against Salmond, but the identities of the claimants have remained confidential. At least one of the alleged harassment incidents took place as early as in December 2013, media outlets reported.

Alex Salmond, who has strongly denied any sexual harassment, announced his resignation from the Scottish National Party in August in order to preserve the unity of the party and blunt opposition criticism. Salmond, 64, led the Scottish National Party (SNP) from 2004 – 2014 and served as the first minister of Scotland from 2007 – 2014.