Islamabad - The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Wednesday called upon the federal and provincial governments to further improve coordination and institutional linkages in research and development to uplift the agricultural sector of the country.

Under the chair of Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, the committee expressed that the decrease in cotton cultivation and problems being faced by the growers need immediate attention of the policy makers and advised ministry advised to hold a consultative session with all the stake holders to improve cotton productivity, resolve issues and assist the growers to get more profit.

It was proposed that the growers should be given subsidy on machinery; however, the stake holders can better come up with new solutions to facilitate the cotton growth.

The lawmakers stressed the need for making the upcoming wheat seminars more result oriented through increased participation and enhanced linkages and it demanded to evolve institutional mechanism to meet the trend of international market as well. Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah said that the wheat seminars being planned should cover broad spectrum of issues related to wheat swing, growing, processing and preservation. Managing Director (PASCO) informed that one hundred thousand of wheat has been exported without any subsidy and further demand for wheat has been received, however, they are waiting for permission from the federal government in this regard. Chairman of the Committee appreciated PASCO for exporting wheat without any subsidy. While discussing the report by ZTBL on disbursement of credits with district wise breakup for the season Rabi 2018, committee demanded a report from the bank regarding loan schemes for agricultural machinery and its progress.

Committee also condemned the import of different crops being import from neighbor country India which has negative impact on our local agriculture sector.

After hearing the views from the federal government and provincial government representatives, Chairman of the Committee urged the government to evolve a law or regulation for introducing zoning system for crops. He suggested creation of zones, for each crop, where no other crop should be allowed to grow.