KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday allowed seven amendments in the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 amid walkout from opposition parties except Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Out of the seven amendments, six were made on recommendations of the Election Commission of Pakistan to bring provincial local government act confirmatory with Elections Act 2017, passed by the Parliament.

However, the one other amendment in section 27 of the local government act was aimed at removal of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman or vice chairman through a no-confidence vote by a simple majority rather than the earlier requirement of two-third members of the council concerned.

The bill passed from the house also amended article 10 of the local government act 2013 and replaced Delimitation of Constituencies Act 1974 by Elections Act 2017.

In other amendment in section 38, only the commission would have the authority- after issuance of election schedule till official gazette of successful candidates- to make transfer and postings.

Amendment in section 53 of the act stated that when two contesting candidates have equal votes in the council polls, both of them would be declared successful and would represent the constituency in council for half of the term each. The election tribunal would however decide as to who would lead first.

However, if three candidates would have equal votes then a re-election would take place.

Section 58 was amended and undue influence was explained.

Section 59 was amended and illegal practice was defined including hindering of election process, election activity near polling station, fake voting and other such activities.

Article 62 was amended and anyone guilty of tampering with nomination papers during the polls was described including the officials who are conducting polls or voter or any unauthorized person.

Soon after the bill was tabled in the house by Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani for introduction and then consideration, the opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi asked that it should be sent to a select committee of the assembly or standing committee if formed. However, the minister rejected the offer that caused uproar in the house from opposition benches. They later staged walkout from the proceedings and the bill was passed clause by clause from the minister in their absence.

Five call attention motions were took up by the house and were responded by the concerned ministers while an adjournment motion from Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Shaheena regarding ban on new connections from SSGC in the province was not taken up due to absence of the mover.

The speaker after passage of the bill later adjourned the proceedings for Thursday morning.