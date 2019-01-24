Share:

KARACHI - A Shia leader and an officer of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Mohammad Ali Shah, who was gunned down in an act of targeted killing in Karachi, was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Shah’s funeral prayers were offered at Khairul Amal Imambargah located in the locality of Ancholi Society in Federal B Area which was attended by large number of his family members, relatives, friends and colleagues. Later, he was laid to rest amid tears and sobs.

On the other hand, the investigators believed that the vice president of the Shia Ulema Council was killed in an act of sectarian killing as his brother-in-law was also gunned down about seven years ago in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The case has been registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 of the anti-terrorism act against unidentified persons on behalf of victim’s brother-in-law Syed Iftikhar Ali Zaidi.

However, the police remained failed to make any major breakthrough over a case so far.

Meanwhile, Shia Ulema Council Sindh chief Nazir Naqvi strongly condemned the incident and said that five people belonging to the Shia sect have so far been killed during one month but the law enforcement agencies remained failing to trace and arrests the suspects. He was of the view that the security of the Shia leaders and scholars were taken back, demanding that Shia clerics should be provided due security. Naqvi warned that Sindh chief minister, home minister and IGP Sindh would be responsible if more such incidents occur.

The police investigators say that they have sent an empty shell of the 30bore pistol used in the killing of KDA officer to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross matching. He added that the police investigators suspected that the modus operandi of the killing of the KDA officer has resemblance with the sectarian based killings which occurred in 2011.

Shah was shot dead on main Sharae Quaideen on Tuesday in what appeared to be a targeted attack when he was waiting at the traffic signal in his car.