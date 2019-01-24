Share:

GHALANAI - A security personnel was martyred and another injured when a roadside IED blast went off, targeting a party of security forces in Qaum Abad area of Safi tehsil, some 65 kilometres west of Ghalanai, the main town of Mohmand tribal district, on Wednesday, officials said. Tehsildar Safi Younis Khan confirming the incident said that the forces’ party was on routine patrolling when the IED went off. Resultantly, L/Naik Nowshad Khan, resident of Shabqadar, was martyred on the spot and Sepoy Ahmad Khan was injured. The body and the injured soldier were shifted to Mamadgat Hospital Camp.

After the incident, security forces conducted search operation in the area but no one was arrested till filing of the report.