LAHORE - After the wet spell that continued for three days, parts of the country including Lahore saw significant sunshine on Wednesday.

Sun remained hiding behind clouds while intermittent rains, winds and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather Though Lahore received hardly any rain on Wednesday, affects of last night heavy hailstorm and rains could be seen on important roads. Inundated rainwater on portions and roadsides continued disturbing normal vehicular movement on important roads during the day. Abundance of sunshine, however, provided some warmth by increasing temperature during the day. Clearing of sky on the other hand caused considerable decrease in temperature during the night.

Ziarat remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 13 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded -11C, Skardu -09C, Quetta and Gupis -06C, Bagrote, Kalam, Astore and Malamjabba -05C, Murree and Dalbandin -03C, Zhob, Hunza, Drosh and Parachinar -02C, Nukkundi, Rawalakot and Chillas -01C. In L:ahore, minimum temperature was recorded 05C.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and is likely to persist till next 24-36 hours. Meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days. However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at few places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.