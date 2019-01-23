Share:

ATTOCK-Police have arrested a drug smuggler while trying to smuggle 8kg of heroin through a truck.

As per details, the Attock Khurd Police arrested Zarghon Shah, resident of Jalalabad Afghanistan who was trying to smuggle 8kg heroin in his truck (C-3121). The police registered a case against the alleged smuggler and sent him behind the bars.

Meanwhile, the Fatehjang police have arrested ten persons including three male and seven females from a brothel situated in Chasanwali Dheri Fatehjang.

Those arrested include Afzaal Ahmad, Mehboob, Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Shamshad Pathani, Farzana, Injeela, Shakila, Shazia, Uzma and Sonia.

Police also recovered 1.3 kg chars from the possession of Shamshad Pathani. All have been sent behind the bars.