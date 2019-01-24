Share:

ANKARA - Turkey is working for a political solution to the “devastating” crisis in Syria, the presidential communications director said on Wednesday.

“Turkey isn’t just fighting all forms of terrorism in Syria. We are also working for a political solution to the devastating crisis next door,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

“Syria’s territorial integrity and political stability are Turkey’s key priorities. We will continue to work toward those goals,” he added.

Altun’s remarks came ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Moscow, where he will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“President Erdogan will be in Moscow today to holds talks on regional issues, including the most recent developments in Syria, and the Turkish-Russian relations with President Putin,” Altun said.