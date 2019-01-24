Share:

LAHORE - A student of the University of Engineering and Technology was found dead in his hostel room on early Wednesday, police said.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Haroon, 25, a resident of Gujranwala. According to the hostel administration, Haroon went to sleep in the hostel room late Tuesday. One of his class fellows tried to wake him up in the morning but he was lying unresponsive. The student was shifted to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. The police were investigating the death.

Man found hanged

A 24-year-old man was found hanged in a rented house in the limits of Raiwind City police on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mughees, who was residing in the rented house alone. A police official said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they entered the room.

The police removed the body and shifted it to the morgue for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.