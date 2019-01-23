Share:

SIALKOT-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of University of Sialkot (USKT) Rehan Younas has stressed the need for promotion of Institutional performance and evaluation (IPE).

Addressing the participants of a training session on Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) held at USKT here, he spoke about institutional performance and evaluation and also shared activities being performed in University of Sialkot to develop an integrated system of developing IPE system. He also distributed certificates among the participants.

Vice Chancellor USKT Dr Ejaz Qureshi, Dr Syedul Hassan Chishti (Director QEC, International Islamic University, Islamabad), Deans, HoDs and Faculty members participated in the session.

On the occasion, Dr Hassan Chishti demonstrated to attendees the process of evaluation of higher education institutions to ensure and promote Quality Education.

Meanwhile, Chairman USKT Faisal Manzur has also pledged that the University of Sialkot (USKT) would develop an integrated system of developing the IPE system.

SUNNY DAY AFTER THREE DAYS

It was a sunny day on Wednesday after three-day-long spell of heavy rains and overnight heavy hailing in Sialkot region here. People welcomed the little gleams of sunshine in such cold weather.

However, cold winds (coming from the neighbouring icy alps of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) continuously blew, making the weather much colder.

All the rooftops, streets, roads and grounds were covered with overnight heavy hailing. People enjoyed the heavy hailing followed by downpour and thunderstorm in Sialkot region during the last night (the night between Tuesday and Wednesday).