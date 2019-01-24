Share:

US - The number of Democrats lining up to try to take on President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election is growing by the week. So whose running and what are their strengths and weaknesses. This field of candidates promises to be the most diverse yet. It already has the most women running in US history.

Kamala Harris

Who? Senator for California, 54-year-old attorney, mixed race

Anthony’s take: Kamala Harris is the kind of Democrat who could stick around and prevail in what is sure to be a gruelling nomination battle. She is from California, which is rich in both primary delegates and fundraising dollars. As a woman, and from an ethnic minority, she is well positioned to capitalise on her party’s growing diversity. She has one of the most liberal voting records in the US Senate at a time when Democrats are leaning to the left, but she also has a background as a hard-nosed prosecutor.

Elizabeth Warren

Who? Another senator, this time from Massachusetts, a thorn in the side of big banks

Anthony’s take: Elizabeth Warren has been a favourite of the progressive left since she emerged on the political scene to push for tougher regulation of the financial sector after the 2008 economic crash. During her time in the US Senate she became known for her hard-nosed interrogations of Wall Street executives and as an outspoken critic of income inequality.

That loyal base may be enough to rise to the top of a fractured Democratic presidential field - particularly if Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the other progressive star of the Senate, decides not to run.

The challenge for Ms Warren will be expanding her appeal beyond the already converted. She’s an academic by training, having spent much of her adult career as a professor. Her campaign, however, is already emphasising her working-class upbringing over her educational pedigree, as a means of connecting her personal story to the activist government policies she supports.

Kirsten Gillibrand

Who? New York senator who likes to emphasize she’s a mother of two, the candidate most closely allied to #MeToo

Anthony’s take: Announcing a presidential campaign on the Stephen Colbert Show may end up a cliché by the time the year is over, but credit Kirsten Gillibrand with being one of the first to try it.

The New York senator’s decision to (almost) throw her hat into the ring isn’t a huge shock.

She’s long been positioning herself as one of the candidates most likely to capitalise on the #MeToo movement, and her pitch as someone who will “fight as hard for other people’s kids as she would for her own” just might resonate.

Julian Castro

Who? Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, from 2009 to 2014, aged 44 and served as housing secretary for President Obama

Anthony’s take: It wasn’t long ago that Julian Castro would have been considered a top-tier candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. He was a well-regarded mayor of San Antonio, landed the keynote address at the 2012 Democratic National Convention and went on to a Cabinet position in the Obama administration.

Tulsi Gabbard

Who? Born in America Samoa, aged 37, represents Hawaiian district in Congress Anthony’s take: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindi member of the US Congress, is a difficult candidate to characterise. Most of the Hawaii congresswoman’s views fit firmly in the Democratic Party’s progressive camp. She was an early and outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and has been an advocate of universal government-provided healthcare, raising the minimum wage and an anti-interventionist foreign policy.

Pete Buttigieg

Who? Became a city mayor when still in his 20s and served in the Navy, first openly gay candidate Anthony’s take: Most stories published about Pete Buttigieg prominently mention that he is a Millennial - a member of the generation born between 1981 and 1996. That isn’t by accident.

John Delaney

Who? Son of an electrician, spent six years as congressman in Maryland.

Anthony’s take: Delaney was officially the first entrant into the 2020 Democratic presidential field when he announced his candidacy in July 2017. The former tech entrepreneur has a platform that focuses on jobs, education and infrastructure and a return to bipartisan co-operation.