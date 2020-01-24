Share:

FAISALABAD -: District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to forward 16 cases registered against medical stores/clinics running without licenses and other violations to drug court. The board in its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Fazal-e-Rabi in the chair here, deferred seven cases till next meeting for verification of documents and issued warnings to two medical store owners. The meeting de-sealed a medical store fulfilling legal requirements.

30 held during search operation

Police during search operation arrested 30 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders from outskirts of Faisalabad International Airport during last 24 hours. Police seized illegal weapons including three Kalashnikov, three pump action rifles, seven pistols, four kg hash, ice and liquor from accused. According to police spokesperson, a police team comprising SP Iqbal Town Moaz Zafar, DSP circle Saddar Jamshed Chishti, SHO Thikriwala Waheed Shahid conducted search operation in localities near airport and arrested the criminals during verification of biometric system. Thsoe caught included Saeed, Muzammal, Robin Hussain, Ashiq, Ijaz Hussain, Asif, Javed Iqbal, and others.

Pb allocates Rs100m for minorities religious spots: Adviser

FAISALABAD - Special Sports Adviser to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq said Punjab government has allocated Rs100 million for repair, maintenance and renovation of religious sites of minorities. He said minorities were enjoying complete independence and protection in the province under the leadership of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He expressed these views while talking to 15-member delegation of players belonging to minorities. The advisor said that government was keen on implementation of five percent quota of minorities in public sector. “An amount of Rs 25 million has been allocated for educational scholarships for minorities’ students with the assistance of PEEF,” he said.

Umar Farooq appreciated the effective role of minorities in national and economic development of the country besides in sports, education and health sectors.