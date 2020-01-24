Share:

LAHORE (PR): Senior representatives from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) are in Davos promoting investment opportunities in Pakistan in emerging sectors such as shared services and outsourcing, pushing for sustainable business practices, and focusing on the value of the accountancy profession in Pakistan and beyond at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, 21—24 January 2020 in Davos, Switzerland. ACCA’s head of Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam, Global head of public affairs, Anthony Walters, Council Member Ayla Majid FCCA, senior ACCA member Kabeer Naqvi FCCA, and the CEO of its Approved Learning Partner, TMUC, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI are among the key profiles representing ACCA, in addition to partner employers from Pakistan, including the Founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib, Wajid Mirza, Partner, Arthur Lawrence, and Irfan Muneer, Director, Din Leather (Pvt) Ltd.