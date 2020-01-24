Share:

KIMBERLEY - Australia edged England in a last-ball thriller by two wickets in a crucial encounter at Kimberley on Thursday. After opting to bowl first, Australia couldn’t take full advantage of the new ball, allowing England to get to 67 for the loss of no wickets, before reducing them to a more vulnerable 146-5. They continued to lose regular wickets before Dan Mousley (51*) and Kasey Aldridge (32*) put together 60 in 46 balls to take the total past 250, as England finished with 252-7 in 50 overs. Australia’s top order got them off to a terrific start in the chase of 253, led by Mackenzie Harvey, and were at a comfortable 153-2, before a collapse of 6 wickets for 53 runs. With 47 to win off 26 balls, Nos. 9 and 10, Connor Sully and Todd Murphy scored 35 not out and 16 not out respectively to get Australia past the line off the last ball and keep them in the tournament, essentially driving them into the super league. West Indies trampled Nigeria by 246 runs in their league fixture at Kimberley. After being set 304 to win, the Nigerians failed to stitch together any partnerships, as Jayden Seales ripped through the top order, as Ashmead Nedd and Matthew Patrick skittled through the rest to drive a rampant side to a dominating win.