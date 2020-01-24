Share:

LAHORE - BN Polo Team and Newage won their respective matches in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2020 to qualify for the subsidiary final here at the LP&CC ground on Thursday. In the first match of the day, BN Polo Team edged out Platinum Homes 7-6½. From the winning side, Eulogio Celestino cracked a quartet while Ahmed Zubair Butt converted two and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Amirreza Behboudi hit a hat-trick while Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo banged in a brace and M Junaid struck one goal. With this victory, BN Polo qualified for subsidiary final. Two-chukker matches were played among the three losing sides of Pool B where after tough battle, Newage emerged as winners and qualified for subsidiary final. In the first two-chukker match, Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints defeated Zacky Farms 4-3½. From Artema Medical, all the four goals were scored by Hamza Mawaz Khan while from Zacky Farms, which had a half goal handicap, Hashim Kamal Agha struck two and Hamza Khan one goal. The match between Newage and Zacky Farms ended in a 3-3 draw. From Newage, Edward Banner Eve, Adnan Jalil Azam and Raja Taimur Nadeem thrashed one goal apiece while from Zacky Farms, which had one goal handicap, Hashim Kamal and Saqib Raheem hit one goal apiece. In the third and last match of Pool B, Newage beat Artema Medical 3-1½. From Newage, Raja Taimur converted two goals and Adnan Jalil hit one. With the victory in the third match, Newage qualified for subsidiary final, where they will play against BN Polo Team at LP&CC on Sunday at 1pm.