LAHORE/Bahawalpur/DG Khan-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that all stakeholders in Punjab were on the same page and no forward bloc in Punjab Assembly was in the making.

“Those spreading rumors of change in Punjab are hatching conspiracies. All the stakeholders of Punjab government are on one-page,” he said while talking to people during his visit to DG Khan.

He also dismissed reports of any pressure group or forward bloc in Punjab Assembly.

Buzdar further stated that there was no crisis of flour in Punjab and the number of flour sale points had been increased in cities and tehsils only to provide relief to the citizens. He said 35 percent funds have been allocated for the development of southern Punjab which could not be spent on any other area. He said that coalition partners were working jointly for betterment of the area and redressal of the grievances of the people.

Local journalist Mazhar Lashari presented his book to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, the chief minister reached Dera Ghazi Khan from Bahawalpur and had a tour of the city. He inspected cleanliness arrangement of the city and reviewed development schemes. He also met the notables of the areas and citizens. Usman Buzdar personally went to the people and shook hand with them individually. He listened to the problems of the people and issued instructions for their redressal.

The chief minister talked to the citizen in Balochi and Saraiki language. He condoled with Mumtaz Buzdar and expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of his brother Hafeez Khan Buzdar, a renowned social worker. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul. Usman Buzdar also listened to the problems of the women and issued on the spot orders.

The CM, speaking on the occasion at Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, said that there was no shortage of wheat flour in the province and sufficient flour was available at Rs 805 per 20 kilograms. He said he was personally visiting sale points to monitor the situation. CM Buzdar said prices of flour would not be increased. Visiting Trust Colony Park, he expressed displeasure over the poor condition of the park. He directed Commissioner Bahawalpur Division to improve the cleanliness and maintenance of the park.

Pays surprise visit to

Thalassemia & Bone

Marrow Transplant

Centre Project

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to thalassemia & bone marrow transplant centre project at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur after his return from Balochistan. He inquired after the child patients and asked the attendants about medical facilities. A patient namely Amina expressed the desire to study. The chief minister directed that steps should be taken for her education in some good educational institution at the expense of the Punjab government. He inspected various sections and directed to expedite the pace of work. Rs90 crore will be provided at the earliest to operationalize this project by next financial year, he added. This project would be a great boon as bone marrow transplant facility is unavailable in southern Punjab. The chief minister was told that around Rs23 crore has been spent on this project.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that he visited this project to know about the ground realities and added that this government will soon complete this important initiative to provide quality healthcare facilities.

Replying to a question about naming the civil hospital Bahawalpur after Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, he said that proposal would be examined. He also announced journalists’ colony for the media persons of Bahawalpur and assured to take steps soon in this regard along with the provision of sehat insaf cards to the journalists. He also visited flour sale point at Chowk Fawara. He said that there is no flour crisis in Punjab and 20 kg flour bag is being provided at Rs805. Flour sale points have been increased and I am visiting different areas to know about field situation, he added. Due to the efforts of the administration and food department, the situation is normal and no one would be allowed to increase the flour price. He expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness condition of Trust Park and directed the commissioner to improve the situation.

-announces to bear

educational expenses of

thalassaemia patient

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to bear the educational expenses of thalassaemia patient Amina Mahmood. During his visit to thalassaemia and bone marrow transplant centre Bahawalpur, Amina Mahmood expressed her desire to continue study but facing dearth of resources. The chief minister announced that the Punjab government will bear the expenses and issued direction to the concerned quarters in this regard.

-congratulates nation over success test-fire of Ghaznavi missile

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation over the successful test-fire of Ghaznavi ballistic missile. He also extended felicitations to the scientists, engineers and armed forces adding that Pakistan has achieved another milestone and the defence position of the country has been further strengthened.

-welcomes Bangladesh cricket team to Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed the Bangladesh cricket team to Lahore. In a statement, he said that cricket lovers will enjoy T20 matches and added that arrival of Bangladesh cricket team is an important step towards the revival of international cricket. Every possible step has been taken for the provision of foolproof security and peaceful and congenial atmosphere will be provided to the spectators, he added.