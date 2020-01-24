Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the mechanism of devolving powers to grassroots level to improve governance and service delivery and ensure timely implementation of government policies and transparency in system

The meeting held at Civil Secretariat was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary Home, administrative secretaries of all departments, and Commissioner Lahore Division whereas other commissioners joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that being public servant it is our responsibility to improve governance and service delivery for implementation of government policies. Officers should work deligently to serve people so that common man could be provided relief, he added.

The Chief Secretary asked the administrative secretaries to carry out digitization to improve performance of department as it would save precious time and money as well. Automation would bring transparency in the system and remove unnecessary delays, he added. He directed that as a government servant officers should keep close coordination with elected representatives and give priority to their work so that people’s problems could be resolved. Another direction was about implementation of recommendation of divisional commissioners if they write against any officer for poor performance in completion of uplift projects.

ADB willing to invest in livestock, agriculture, safe water

The Chief Secretary ordered the field officers to personally monitor prices of eatables in their districts, besides ensuring that there is no shortage of any commodity. He also issued directions regarding availability of medicines, doctors and staff in hospitals, provision of facilities in schools and improving cleanliness in cities.

CS meets ADB Director, discusses underway projects

Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Xiaohong Yang at his office in Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The ADB-funded projects underway in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Yang said that the ADB is willing to invest in Punjab in the fields of livestock, agriculture, safe water, construction of business centres, social and textile sectors.

The Chief Secretary said that the bank’s investment in Punjab is highly appreciable as it would help achieve targets related to development, social and economic progress of the province. He assured that all possible cooperation would be extended in partnership between the ADB and provincial government.

Ms Yang lauded the efforts of the Punjab government for economic stability and said that the bank would continue to play its role in progress of Pakistan. Chairman Planning and Development Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, ADB officers Haji Mehr, Omar Ali Shah and Mian Salman were also present during the meeting.