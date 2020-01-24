Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): In keeping up with the tradition to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the deputy chairman and CEO of the Hashoo Group Murtaza Hashwani and the General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel Maurizio Romani hosted a reception at the hotel’s popular Chinese restaurant Dynasty. Members of the civil society, diplomats and a number of Chinese nationals attended the reception. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was the guest of honor on the occasion. The celebrations kicked off some amazing performances by children from the Roots Millennium School