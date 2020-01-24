Share:

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the concerned departments to take immediate action against all closed flour mills and flour grind units in the city by conducting the audit of the wheat provided to them by the government.

“Provision of flour to people at rates fixed by the government be ensured at all costs,” he asserted, while holding meeting with the owners of flour mills, flour grinding units and representatives of wholesalers here on Thursday. “No one should be allowed to stock the wheat, and thus create shortage of the commodity,” the commissioner ordered.

The meeting decided that Selani Welfare and Chamber of Commerce should select 150 points in various parts of the city for flour sale.

Besides, flour will also be sold to the people at the rates fixed by the government at 200 flour grinding units in the city, the meeting decided.

The commissioner nominated Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad Liaquat Kalhoro as a focal person with directives to him to form a mechanism for addressing the grievances of the people and provision of flour to them at rates fixed by the government.

The commissioner was of the view that since shortage of flour had been created, therefore joint efforts were required to do away with the crisis.

He assured flour grinding units’ owners that he would discuss with them their all genuine demands.

HCSTSI president

congratulates SBP for organising SME finance Mela

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Daulat Ram Lohana has congratulated the management of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for organising successful Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Finance Mela in the city.

The HCSTSI president, who visited various stalls of SME Finance Mela, organised at the premises of SBP, termed the event informative for business community of the city, adding that four to five percent loan offer by SBP for small traders was a good initiative.

The HCSTSI had also set up a stall in the SME Finance Mela and distributed activity literature among visitors, Daulat Ram Lohana informed and added that the distributed literature was largely appreciated by the visitors.

HCSTSI President Daulat Ram Lohana, along with Senior Vice President Mueez Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yaseen Khilji and Convener Sub-Committee Banking Shan Elahi Sehgal also met with Joint Director Small and Medium Enterprises, officers of all banks, SECP and SMEDA and briefed them about the activities of the chamber.