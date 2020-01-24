Share:

SARGODHA-Commissioner Sargodha Farah Masood Thursday directed the deputy commissioners of four districts of division for making foolproof administrative mechanism for punishing the drug pushers. Commissioner emphasized the need for strict blockade of entrance and exit routes of the division to monitoring the activities of smugglers.

The Commissioner has directed the administration while addressing a meeting at Commissioner Office here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Aagriculture Syed Hashim Raza, DFC Shumaila Bano and three DCs of Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab attended the metring through Video link.

For the elimination of child labour from the division, the Commissioner has directed the officers of Social Welfare and Labour department for gearing up activities while the secret monitoring of schools and colleges was made more meaningful for closely watching the drug dealers. She directed the officers of agriculture department for having close monitoring on the movement of locust and to guard against the attack of it. She further directed the agriculture department for providing SOPs to the cultivators suggested by the government of Punjab.