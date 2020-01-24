Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the arrangements made for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The commissioner directed the concerned officials to make the city beautiful by illuminating different spots so that it could be shown to the world that the city is ready to host the PSL matches to be held in the city next month.

The commissioner said it was an honour that the city was going to host not only the inaugural ceremony of the event but also the first match.

“Therefore, all the concerned departments should play their roles to make the event successful and a memorable one,” he asserted.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of District East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, DC of District South Irshad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioners of other districts, officials of KMC, DMCs, Cantonment Boards and representative of the K-Electric. It was decided at the meeting that Sharae Faisal and other thoroughfares leading to the National Stadium would be decorated with portraits of cricket heroes.

It was also decided that a large screen would be installed in the city so that the cricket loving citizens could watch the PSL matches.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui has been asked to make the arrangements.