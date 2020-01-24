Share:

SUKKUR - Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Thursday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to launch a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders and keep an eye on the prices of items of daily use.

Chairing a meeting held here at his office to review the prices of eatables, the commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to take strict action against those creating artificial inflation.

He said in order to end the monopoly of the profiteers and control the prices, it was essential to fully activate the Union Councils (UCs) level market committees. The meeting reviewed measures to regulate the supply and availability of wheat in the market and fluctuation of the prices.

The commissioner said that while acting against the hoarders, the district administrations should ensure that the growers and farmers did not face any exploitation and the commission agents did not make undue profit.

The commissioner also called for making the supply chain of eatables easy and transparent and asked the district administrations to come up with a coordinated mechanism in this regard.

The meeting was attended by DCs of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, District Food Controller, District Health Officer and other concerned officials.