KARACHI - Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would bring prosperity to Balochistan.

Talking to a delegation of Jamait-ul Salheen at Osta Muhammad on Thursday, the minister said the federal and provincial governments were paying special attention to the CPEC project in order to make it successful which would bring development and prosperity to the entire country, including Balochistan.

Soomro said although the project would take time to complete, but its results were crucial for sustainable development in the country.

The projects, including Gwadar Port, Central Railway Line, Karachi to Lahore Motorway, Gwadar-Rattu-Dero Motorway, Gwadar-Nawab Shah, LNG Terminal, Pipeline Project, Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar and borders Fiber Optic Data Communication had been included in the CPEC, he said.

The minister further said the establishment of a Chinese Study. Centre in Balochistan University was a positive sign, thus the youth will get new opportunities for education and employment. He said that equipping youth with skills was the government’s top priority, and for that purpose technical institutions were being built in the province.

The minister expressed the hope that potential of the provinces will be tapped under the CPEC, which will lead to the uplift of not only the province, but also the whole country.