Senior representatives from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) are in Davos promoting investment opportunities in Pakistan in emerging sectors such as Shared Services and outsourcing, pushing for sustainable business practices, and focusing on the value of the accountancy profession in Pakistan and beyond at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, 21—24 January 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

ACCA’s head of Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam, Global head of public affairs, Anthony Walters, Council Member Ayla Majid FCCA, senior ACCA member Kabeer Naqvi FCCA, and the CEOof its Approved Learning Partner, TMUC, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI are among the key profiles representing ACCA, in addition to partner employers from Pakistan, including the Founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib, Wajid Mirza, Partner,Arthur Lawrence, and Irfan Muneer, Director, Din Leather (Pvt) Ltd. ACCA’s head of Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam is building conversations at various events in Davos-Klosters elaborating Pakistan’s potential for becoming a hub of global outsourcing and Shared Service Centres, as well as sharing the exciting economic opportunities resulting from the ongoing and planned projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the main event of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, ACCA’s global Council Member from Pakistan and newly appointed Board Member, Ayla Majid FCCA is scheduled to moderate a high profile panel discussion on global risks and environmental challenges under the theme ‘How to Save the Planet’ featuring contributions from global leaders. The Highlight speakers under this theme include Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, Christine Lagarde and GretaThunberg. Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde,Alison Martin, CEO, Zurich Insurance Group, Eric Parrado, Chief Economist, InterAmerican Development Bank, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, VC- Board of Trustees, WEF, and Salvador Gomez-Colon, Founder, Light and Hope for Puerto Rico are among the panellist who will be answering Ayla’s questions on climate change and sustainable business practices. Ayla Majid FCCA is part of World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Energy and has written extensively on renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

In addition to engagements at the main event, ACCA isparticipatingat the Pakistan Pavilion set up by the Pathfinder Group and Martin Dow. Under the leadership of Ikram Sehgal and Ali Akhai, Pakistan Pavilion is hosting influential world leaders and policy makers and engaging them on numerous forwarding-thinking conversation themes, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Pakistan has all the right ingredients to become a hub of global trade, innovation and entrepreneurship. We have the best talent in accountancy and finance. And as a nation we have an appetite for entrepreneurship and growth that bodes well for the future. b. With foreign investment in CPEC projects and global brands setting up their Shared Service centres in Pakistan, we can surely enter an unprecedented era of economic uplift. For that to happen, we need strong presence in platforms like WEF pushing the accountancy profession and Pakistan’s case, and the role of Martin Dow and Pathfinder group is highly appreciable.”–Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan ACCA’s presence in Davos is aimed at attracting more interest in CPECby global business leaders to amplify its economic impact for our country. ACCA has done extensive research on CPEC in Pakistan and has produced highly useful global thought leadership on China’s Belt and Road Initiative in partnership with organisations such as Shanghai Stock Exchange, Singapore Accountancy Commission,Shanghai National Accounting Institute, EY, Deloitte, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), and Pakistan-China Institute.