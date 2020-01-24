Share:

LAHORE (PR): Descon Oxychem Limited and Tetra Pak Pakistan Limited have signed an alliance agreement to jointly market ASEPTOX 35 (Hydrogen Peroxide based product) which has been developed by Descon as per custom requirement of Tetra Pak. The agreement was signed by Alamgir Ahmad, Services Director, Tetra Pak Pakistan and Imran Qureshi, CEO of Descon Oxychem Limited. The ceremony was also attended by Taimur Dawood, Chairman Descon, and Jorge Montero, Managing Director, Tetra Pak, Pakistan.

Descon Oxychem is the largest producer of Hydrogen Peroxide in Pakistan which is a widely used commodity chemical with applications as an oxidizer, bleaching agent and antiseptic. Aseptox 35 specially developed Halal Certified food grade product will be used as a disinfectant in Tetra Pak’s aseptic food packaging machines, installed at various food industries across Pakistan. As this product was earlier being imported, this alliance will not only benefit both the companies but will benefit the Pakistan’s economy at large via saving valuable foreign exchange, more tax revenue for the exchequer as well as local employment opportunities. Further, this development will benefit customers in terms of just in time inventory management, better customer service alongside more safe and secure operations.

Descon Oxychem has rapidly evolved to become the market leader in an intensely competitive Hydrogen Peroxide domestic market. It supplies customized chemicals for textiles, food and beverage safety as well as other industrial and consumer sectors. Descon Oxychem is actively exploring growth into international markets for pulp and paper, cosmetics and electronics manufacturing. With an experienced, professional and capable team as the backbone and state of art manufacturing facility, Descon Oxychemis known for its customer service, product quality and reliability of supplies.