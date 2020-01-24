Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Bilal Sheikh former president Sindh Bank in fake accounts case. A division bench of IHC headed by Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the bail petition of Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts reference and granted him post arrest bail against surety bonds worth of Rs10 million. Sheikh was not only accused of giving a loan of Rs 50 billion during his tenure to the Omni group on the alleged desires of country’s former president Asif Ali Zardari but he was also believed to be the mastermind of setting-up fake accounts and laundering heaps of money for the same personality. During the previous hearing, prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) argued in the court that the presidential ordinance was not meant for giving relief to the suspects of pending cases.