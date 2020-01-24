Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare

department has started fabric bags

manufacturing project for women

residing in Dar-ul-Aman in district

Swat.

The project aims to discourage the

use of plastic bags and to empower women financially residing in such

centres. The inaugural ceremony of

the project was attended by Pakistan

Tehreek-I-Insaf local leader Ahmad

Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat and notables from the community. Initially, under the project, 30 sewing machines were handed over to the

superintendent Dar-ul-Aman for the

vocational centre.

District Social Welfare Officer Nusrat

Iqbal while addressing to the event said

that the objective of the project is to

train women and girls during their stay

at Dar-ul-Aman, so that they can have a

dignified source of income. She added

that it will help in ensuring cleanliness

in various tourist spots of Swat by making it plastic-free.

Nusrat explained that for the project,

the district administration will provide

sample bags needed in the local market

and the raw material.

The district administration will work

as a bridge between women of Dar-ulAman and the local market. Later on,

the Dar-ul-aman administration will

directly deal with the market.

She added that the district administration will monitor the whole process

of the project. The skill of manufacturing fabric bags will be a source of income if these women get freedom from

Dar-ul-Aman and it will help them in

facing the challenges in social reintegration.

Ahmad Khan and Assistant Deputy

Commissioner along with other officials also visited the residential area

of Dar-ul-Aman and promised to make

efforts in providing beds and mattresses to Dar-ul-Aman. He pledged

that they will also speed up the process of land acquisition for the construction of own building of Dar-ulAman Swat.

The guests enquired about the issues

of women, girls and children residing

in Dar-ul-Aman. ADC Zamin Khan announced that open court will be arranged for the facility, in which all departments will be participating to solve

the issues of women residing in Dar-ulAman.