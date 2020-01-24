PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare
department has started fabric bags
manufacturing project for women
residing in Dar-ul-Aman in district
Swat.
The project aims to discourage the
use of plastic bags and to empower women financially residing in such
centres. The inaugural ceremony of
the project was attended by Pakistan
Tehreek-I-Insaf local leader Ahmad
Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat and notables from the community. Initially, under the project, 30 sewing machines were handed over to the
superintendent Dar-ul-Aman for the
vocational centre.
District Social Welfare Officer Nusrat
Iqbal while addressing to the event said
that the objective of the project is to
train women and girls during their stay
at Dar-ul-Aman, so that they can have a
dignified source of income. She added
that it will help in ensuring cleanliness
in various tourist spots of Swat by making it plastic-free.
Nusrat explained that for the project,
the district administration will provide
sample bags needed in the local market
and the raw material.
The district administration will work
as a bridge between women of Dar-ulAman and the local market. Later on,
the Dar-ul-aman administration will
directly deal with the market.
She added that the district administration will monitor the whole process
of the project. The skill of manufacturing fabric bags will be a source of income if these women get freedom from
Dar-ul-Aman and it will help them in
facing the challenges in social reintegration.
Ahmad Khan and Assistant Deputy
Commissioner along with other officials also visited the residential area
of Dar-ul-Aman and promised to make
efforts in providing beds and mattresses to Dar-ul-Aman. He pledged
that they will also speed up the process of land acquisition for the construction of own building of Dar-ulAman Swat.
The guests enquired about the issues
of women, girls and children residing
in Dar-ul-Aman. ADC Zamin Khan announced that open court will be arranged for the facility, in which all departments will be participating to solve
the issues of women residing in Dar-ulAman.