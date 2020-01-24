Share:

A committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has launched an investigation into the ongoing flour crisis across the country.

Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who is leading the team, has notified the provinces to submit a report on the availability, demand and prices of wheat flour.

According to sources, the demand of flour in the market is not being fulfilled. A demand of 100 wheat flour bags was put up by store owners whereas only 15 bags were delivered.

Furthermore, the shortage of wheat at the mills have led to a hike in prices.