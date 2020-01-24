A committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has launched an investigation into the ongoing flour crisis across the country.

READ MORE: Dr Zafar Mirza dismisses media reports of Coronavirus in Pakistan

Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who is leading the team, has notified the provinces to submit a report on the availability, demand and prices of wheat flour.

According to sources, the demand of flour in the market is not being fulfilled. A demand of 100 wheat flour bags was put up by store owners whereas only 15 bags were delivered.

Furthermore, the shortage of wheat at the mills have led to a hike in prices.