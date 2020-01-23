Share:

LAHORE-The former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi will be speaking about his ‘Journey from Atheism to Islam’ at the event in Dallas.

Abbasi took to Twitter to announce his presence at an upcoming fundraiser for the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning.

“Be kind, Dallas,” wrote Abbasi, addressing the city of Dallas in Texas, where the fundraiser will be held, priced at $50 for admission. Back in November 2019, Actor Abbasi announced that he has decided to quit acting, vowing to spend his life to spread message of Islam.

In a video that went viral on social media, the actor said that he would spend the rest of his life in accordance with Islam.

“I will make films and dramas to give the message of God,” he said, adding that there will be no “inappropriate elements” in them.

He also revealed that one of the reasons he chose to do Alif was because it spreads the message of God. He also clarified that acting is not haram (forbidden) in Islam and that he is leaving acting because he wants to spend his life to just talk about God.

Hamza said he will keep on making more videos and addressing the misconceptions that are present in our society. “Oppose my videos or support them, but don’t question my intentions,” he said, adding that he has no hidden agenda behind his decision.