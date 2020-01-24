Share:

India on Thursday once again rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's offer to mediate in the Kashmir issue, saying it had to be "bilaterally" resolved with Pakistan.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that there was no role for any third party in this matter.

"We have seen President Trump's remarks. Our position on the Kashmir issue has been clear and consistent. Let me once again reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter," said the ministry spokesman while addressing a media person in New Delhi.

Trump has recently said in Davos that the U.S. was watching the developments between India and Pakistan in relation to Kashmir "very closely" and had again offered his "help" to resolve the issue.