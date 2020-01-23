Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory police have started using body-worn cameras at selected checkpoints in the city for enhanced security of the city and better implementation of law.

The body cams would capture images of the law-enforcement interaction with citizens and help increase public confidence in police.

Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Islamabad police has been equipped with modern technology to ensure effective policing. Efforts are underway to make it a role model for other law-enforcement agencies, according to the officials.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with DIG (Operations) met with Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Shah and briefed him about the importance of body-worn cameras.

According to the officials, in the first phase, 10 cameras have been purchased as pilot project to test the performance of these cameras. These cameras are equipped with night vision capabilities and can record audio as well.

The officials believe that if the pilot project remains successful i.e. camera resolution yields desired results; it is likely that the project will be expanded and the officials would request the federal government for around 150 more such cameras.

The high-ups at the police department told The Nation that introduction of the cameras would help check complaints of road-users and passersby regarding misbehaviour on part of the policemen deployed at the checkpoints. The feed would be going live at Rescue-15 and the recording would also be available if need arises.

The best thing about police uniform cameras is that they would capture images of the law-enforcement personnel even in night with members of the public including suspects, witnesses and passersby. The recordings will help keep all parties honest and any interaction can later be verified.

Several complaints about policemen, especially serving at police pickets would be automatically resolved. The record of these cameras would be kept on daily basis with office of Zonal Superintendent of Police.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said more cameras would be provided in next stage to all policemen performing duties at police pickets and also to patrolling officers and duty officers of police stations.

He hoped that this initiative would help ensure Islamabad as a safe city further. Islamabad police chief said that Islamabad police would be known soon as model police force at national and international level through effective policing measures.

Islamabad police also plan to install cameras on patrol cars, according to the officials.