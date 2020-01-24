Share:

LAHORE - Mian Javaid Ali and Imran Ahmed, both of Gymkhana Club, were the joint leaders in the senior section of the Chairman Wapda Golf Championship 2020 here Gymkhana Golf Course on Thursday. In seniors category, Mian Javed and Imran produced a round of gross 76 each. Tariq Mehmood (Garrison) and S Tahir Nawazish (Gymkhana) also played well as Tariq managed a gross score of 78 and Tahir gross 80. Ahsan Ghias, Asad Khan, Col Saud Khan and Shafiq Bhatti were bunched together at a score of gross 81. In ladies section, the pace setter on the first day was young Suneyah Osama of Lahore Garrison with a gross score of 79, seven strokes ahead of her nearest adversary, Ghazala Yasmeen, who hopes to come with excellence in the second round. Other prominent on day one were Ana James Gill, Zaibun Nisa and Sameea Javed Ali.