PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter announced holding
protest demonstrations
and rallies on Friday (today) against the unabated price-hike, increasing unemployment, and
government’s anti-masses policies and taxes on
poor people.
JI chapter ameer, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan
has said that holding of
fresh elections is the only
option to steer the country out of prevailing crisis as the incumbent
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government badly failed to deliver.
Speaking a news conference at Peshawar
Press Club on Thursday,
the JI provincial chief
held the PTI-led federal and provincial governments responsible
for current price-hike of
daily commodities, unprecedented increase in
electricity and gas tariffs, flour and sugar crisis, and rampant corruption in government
departments during last
one and half years. He
added that the incumbent government has
started snatching morsel
from the mouth of people
since it came into power.
He lamented that prices of essential food commodities are skyrocketing in the country that
made the lives of poor
masses miserable. The
incompetent government itself admitted
about the hike in prices
of medicines, while despite increase in power
and gas tariffs, electricity
and gas are unavailable
to people in their homes,
he said. He also said that
price of petroleum products is gradually increasing in the county despite
its declining trend in the
global market.
Senator Mushtaq said
the poor people were
kicking the bucket because of the storm of anti-masses policies of the
government.
“Those who had talked about creating job opportunities for more than
10 million, had ultimately unemployed around
3.4million people during
last only 16 months”, the
JI leader said. He said Pakistani rupee was sharply devalued against the
currency of even war
torn Afghanistan, Bangladesh and much populated India.
Senator Mushtaq
further said that the
non-availability of flour
and roti (bread) in an agricultural country is incomprehensible, adding
that the people wait in
long queues to get a bag
of flour.