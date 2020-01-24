Share:

LAHORE - PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a U-turn and quit power corridors to return to the world he has come from. While speaking at a corner meeting at Nishat Colony on Thursday, he said the powers that had overblown the PTI balloon were not worried as Imran Khan has destroyed governance, damaged economy and made lives of masses miserable during his 16-month rule. He said Imran and Pakistan could no more go together and the former must take a U-turn and go back to quarters he belonged to leaving the people to manage the country better. Earlier, Kaira went to the homes of various senior jiyalas including founder member Rana Mukhtar, Mian Munir, Bao Yasin and Chaudhry Saleem, inquired about the health of Begum Shamim Niazi and inaugurated Asim Bhatti’s office in Defence.