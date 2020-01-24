Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Mahmood

Khan has directed to ensure the construction

of water courses in Gomal Zam Dam Command

Area within stipulated

timeline further directing for plantation along

canal sites so as to prevent soil erosion in the

adjoining areas.

He said that with the

completion of 462 water courses of GZD Command Area Development

will add nearly 200,000-

acre agriculture land and

will significantly increase

agriculture production in

the regions of Tank, Kulachi and D.I.Khan districts. He further stated

that with the completion

of GZD project, the province will become self-sufficient in wheat production.

The chief minister appreciated the concerned

authorities over the

completion of 105 water courses under the

command area development programme of Gomal Zam Dam project. He

said that no stone will be

left unturned for the early completion of Gomal

Zam Dam project and all

possible resources and

support would be provided according to revised

PC-1 on priority basis.

He was presiding over

a progress review meeting regarding the command area development

programme of Gomal

Zam Dam Project at Chief

Minister Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting was

attended by Minister Environment Ishtiaq Urmar,

Advisor to CM on Energy

Hamayatullah, Principal

Secretary to CM, Secretary

Agriculture Muhammad

Israr, Secretary Irrigation,

Chief Engineer Irrigation,

Project Director Gomal

Zam Dam Muhammad

Zubair and others.

The meeting was

briefed in detail on Gomal Zam Dam Command

Area Development Programme and the progress

made so far.

The meeting was informed that total cost of

the project is Rs3337.6

million out of which

foreign assistance is

Rs2200.8 million, while

share of the provincial

government is Rs489.51

million in cash. Similarly, the share of farmer is

Rs462.48 million.

It was further told that

with the completion of

GZD project will add approximately 200,000-

acre cultivable additional land.

The project will also

save Rs80 million annually by reducing flood

losses. The GZD is having

the capacity to generate

17.4MW electricity.

The meeting was further informed that the

GZD has been established in Kajuri Kach area

of South Waziristan and

river Gomal and Zoab

are the main sources of

this project. The height of

the dam is 437 feet while

the main canal is 60km

long and length of all the

distributaries is 36km.

The total storage capacity of the dam is around

11,40,000-acre feet.

Moreover, the Command

Area is near 200,000-acre,

which includes 28,000-

acre command area of

Waran Canal.

The meeting was informed that in the revised PC-1, the number of water courses has

been increased to 462

out of which 105 water courses have already

been completed, while

75 per cent of construction work on the remaining has been done.

The meeting was also

briefed on various MoUs

regarding increased productivity of agriculture

and livestock.

It was told that production capacity in agriculture sector and livestock

has also been increased

by breeding and vaccination in District D.I.

Khan, Kulachi and Tank.

The meeting was told

that Rs3373.6 million

have been earmarked for

PC-1 of the project out of

which Rs783.94 million

were released in which

Rs694.01 million have

been utilised.

The meeting was informed that development of water courses

and command area of

Gomal Zam Dam would

significantly reduce

flood losses. It was further told that the GZD

Command Area Development Programme

will unlock the potential of GZD irrigation

system.

On the occasion, the

chief minister said that

rapid completion of GZD

Command Area Development Programme will

be made possible, which

will further improve the

capacity of agriculture

and livestock productivity in the province and

will make the province

largest producer of agriculture product. He asserted that the provincial government would

provide all possible assistance for the early

completion of command

area development programme of GZD.