PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

government has decided

to undergo forthwith legislation in order to stop

child abuse . A 13-member special committee has been formed under the aegis of Speaker

Assembly KP Mushtaq

Ghani. The committee

comprises ministers, provincial government, and

opposition members.

According to the declaration, the committee

would review the incumbent laws and propose

stern measures against

child abuse . The committee would help speed

up the hearings and request the authorities for

speedy deliverance of

justice. It would submit

its report to the assembly in one month.

The committee would

also do consultations

with clerics, lawyers and

psychologists.