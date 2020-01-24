PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
government has decided
to undergo forthwith legislation in order to stop
child abuse . A 13-member special committee has been formed under the aegis of Speaker
Assembly KP Mushtaq
Ghani. The committee
comprises ministers, provincial government, and
opposition members.
According to the declaration, the committee
would review the incumbent laws and propose
stern measures against
child abuse . The committee would help speed
up the hearings and request the authorities for
speedy deliverance of
justice. It would submit
its report to the assembly in one month.
The committee would
also do consultations
with clerics, lawyers and
psychologists.